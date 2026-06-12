Fans cheer on Team USA, pack sold-out World Cup watch party in Oakland

The Brief Hundreds of fans attended a sold-out World Cup watch party at Raimondi Park hosted by the Oakland Sports Group, which includes the Ballers and Roots. Organizers and city leaders said the event highlighted Oakland's soccer culture and community spirit as World Cup fever spreads across the Bay Area.



Hundreds of soccer fans packed Raimondi Park Friday evening to cheer on Team USA in its opening FIFA World Cup match against Paraguay at the Oakland Ballers' home stadium.

Fans, family and food

3,000 people signed up for the sold-out watch party, which featured food vendors, family activities and interactive fan experiences. The free event was hosted by the Oakland Sports Group, which includes the Oakland Ballers and Oakland Roots, who said the goal was to bring the community together around the world's most popular sport.

As Team USA scored, fans erupted into cheers and chants echoed throughout the stadium.

"USA, I'm an uber fan. I've got tickets to all six matches at Levi's. I bought them before the draw because I figured it might be another 32 years before we have it in the U.S. again," said Amy Brownell of Pleasant Hill.

"I'm always excited for the World Cup. To have a home World Cup is something I've been waiting for a long time," Jeremy Wolff of Oakland said.

The watch party reached capacity as fans gathered to celebrate both the match and the Bay Area's connection to the tournament.

"You can enjoy the World Cup in a stadium atmosphere without stadium prices. It's an opportunity to bring the entire community together," said Casey Pratt, vice president of communications and fan entertainment for the Oakland Ballers.

Mayor Lee on hand

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, who sported a signed Team Australia jersey, attended the event and greeted fans throughout the evening.

"It's about soccer, it's about sports, but it's about our community coming together. All ages, from all backgrounds to have a good time. We believe in sports here in Oakland and homegrown sports teams and young people," Lee said.

The event comes as Oakland continues to welcome international visitors connected to the tournament. Team Australia has been using the Oakland Roots and Soul training facility during its stay in the Bay Area.

"Having our brand present during such a globally significant time, it's a humbling experience and proud to have Oakland at the forefront of it," said Edreece Arghandiwal, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Oakland Roots SC and Oakland Soul SC.

Fans also participated in jersey-making stations and other family-friendly activities throughout the evening.

"That's what we were so excited about coming out here tonight, was just to be around our community and to be around families, and to see everyone coming out," said Anna Kalkanis of Berkeley.

Organizers also promoted the East Bay Soccer Trail, a guide highlighting restaurants and bars hosting community watch parties throughout the East Bay.