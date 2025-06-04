Fans line up ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 release

Fans lined up outside the Union Square Nintendo Store on Wednesday, eager for the chance to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, the newest system from the gaming giant.

Sales were scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, but that didn't stop dozens of enthusiasts from showing up early for a pre-launch event that included a preview of the new system.

"This is our number one hobby. This is what we live for. It provides entertainment and fun for friends and family," one fan told KTVU on Wednesday afternoon. "I have the fondest memories of my 30-year-old life playing Nintendo with friends and family."

Upgrades

What we know:

The new system retails for $449.99, but gamers say it's worth the price.

The system, at first glance, isn't all that different from its predecessor. Both are tablets with detachable controllers and a dock that lets users play the device as a handheld system or as a home console connected to a TV.

The Switch 2, however, has a larger screen and more storage space. The system's controllers have optical sensors that allow them to double as computer mice, which will be usable in compatible games.

One of the biggest updates is a voice chat feature that lets players communicate in-game with friends and fellow players.

Brick and mortar

Local perspective:

The Union Square store opened in May of this year. It's the second such location in the United States, and city officials at the time pointed to the business as a sign of Union Square regaining its reputation as a shopping destination.

"I know that this store is going to bring locals," Lurie said at the opening on May 15. "But, it's going to draw visitors from across California, across the country, and across the world."

Nintendo's other brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. is in New York, near Rockefeller Plaza.