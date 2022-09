Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday.

The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a Lund Avenue house at 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Both people were pronounced dead in the home.

Police had ventured there because of a report there had been an altercation inside the residence.

The victims' identities were not released. It's unknown how old they were.