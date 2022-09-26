Father and son die from stabbing in Hayward home, arrest made

article

Police have made an arrest in the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday.

The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Police arrested a suspect later that night. At around 9:51 p.m., police arrested 22-year-old Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax in connection to the homicide. He is being held on murder charges at the Hayward Police Department jail.

Both victims were pronounced dead in the home.

Police had ventured there because of a report there had been an altercation inside the residence.

The victims' identities were not released. The victims' ages have been released. The father was 49 and the son was 22-years old.

These are Hayward police's 7th and 8th homicides in 2022.