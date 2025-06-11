FBI looking for woman accused of assaulting officers during Concord immigration protest

Federal authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of assaulting officers and stealing an FBI agent's badge at an immigration protest in Concord on Tuesday.

Officers, some in plainclothes and others wearing jackets with "FBI" lettering, were seen at the immigration courthouse on Gateway Boulevard detaining people. Video shows protesters trying to stop federal officers from placing people in their patrol cars.

Officials have not said how many people were detained in Concord on Tuesday.

In a news release, the FBI said the woman was wearing a hoodie at the time of the incident.

The agency released photos showing the suspect wearing a face mask and pink hat.

The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the woman and return of the officer's badge.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The protest in Concord was one of many against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. Earlier this week, federal leaders ordered thousands of military personnel to LA in response to the protests.