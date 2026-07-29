49ers' Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce they're expecting baby No. 2

The Brief Brock Purdy and his wife, Jenna, are expecting their second child, announcing the pregnancy Wednesday in a joint Instagram post. The Iowa State sweethearts married in March 2024 and welcomed their first child, daughter Millie Joleen, in July 2025. Purdy, the former "Mr. Irrelevant," signed a five-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers after emerging as the team’s franchise quarterback.



San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife are expecting their second child.

Couple shares pregnancy announcement on IG

What they're saying:

Purdy, 26, and his wife, Jenna Purdy, shared the news Wednesday in a joint Instagram post.

"Another blessing on the way 🤍 Baby #2 coming soon," the couple said.

College sweethearts growing their family

What we know:

The couple, who met while attending Iowa State University, married in March 2024. Purdy played football for the Cyclones, while Jenna was a member of the school’s volleyball team.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Millie Joleen Purdy, in July 2025.

From "Mr. Irrelevant" to franchise quarterback

Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers last year, cementing his role as the team’s franchise quarterback.

San Francisco selected Purdy with the final pick, No. 262 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft, earning him the title of "Mr. Irrelevant." He quickly defied that label, developing into one of the NFL’s top young quarterbacks and leading the 49ers to sustained success.