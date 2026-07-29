Giants sign pitcher Jackson Flora as 2026 first round draft pick

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The Brief The San Francisco Giants have signed Jackson Flora to the team with a one-year, $7,997,500 contract. Flora was the top-rated pitcher and fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft. Flora said joining the Giants marks the culmination of his high school and college baseball careers, but added that he won’t rest on his laurels and is dedicated to fine-tuning his abilities during his time with the San Francisco team.



The San Francisco Giants have signed Jackson Flora to the team, adding a skillful and decorated right arm to the team’s pitching staff.

A year with the team

What we know:

The ball team announced on Monday that Flora, the top-rated pitcher and fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft, signed to the team with a year-long contract, which spotrac reports is worth $7,997,500.

Flora told KTVU on Wednesday that, as a long-time fan of the Giants, finally being able to step onto the field at Oracle Park was a great privilege.

"I’ve sat in just about every seat in this ballpark, but I’ve never been on the field, so it’s been awesome," Flora said, adding that being able to work under President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey is its own treat.

The 21-year-old Walnut Creek native comes to the team from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and brings with him a skill set that has earned him a bevy of accolades, including being named College Baseball Hall of Fame National Pitcher of the Year, Perfect Game College Pitcher of the Year, NCBWA District 9 Player of the Year, Big West Pitcher of the Year, a Dick Howser Trophy Finalist, a Baseball America National Pitcher of the Year Finalist and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

Dig deeper:

Flora told reporters on Wednesday that he is hesitant to compare himself to any past or current Giants pitchers, instead preferring to watch and learn.

"I think it’s a lot of fun to watch pitchers that are that good and dominant, and learn from them and try to incorporate some of that stuff in my game," Flora said. "Hopefully in a few years someone sitting down here will be talking about me pitching in those games."

Flora said joining the Giants marks the culmination of his high school and college baseball careers, but added that he won’t rest on his laurels and is dedicated to fine-tuning his abilities during his time with the San Francisco team.

"Just continuing to get bigger and stronger is kind of the thing," Flora said. "Get some experience, mature as a person and a player, and staying healthy obviously is the biggest thing."