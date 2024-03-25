FCI Dublin officer's behavior 'egregious,' had sexual contact with 7 women

Federal prosecutors are asking that an FCI Dublin correctional officer receive six years in prison - slightly more than the former warden was sentenced to - for having illegal sexual relationships with seven women that he groomed by bonding over the Raiders, touching their buttocks and writing them sexual notes.

"Nunley's crimes are egregious," prosecutors wrote in court filings ahead of Nakie Nunley's sentencing hearing on Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez. "Nunley's harassment was pervasive and persistent. When his victims told him to stop making sexual comments or touching them, he laughed in their faces."

Nunley pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse of a ward involving two women, five counts of abusive sexual contact related to three women and one count of false statements to a government agency. The women are identified as YY, CW, JM, TH and AA. Nunley also admitted to abusing two other women, KS and AS, in his plea agreement.

Nunley was a UNICOR customer service supervisor for the prison's call desk since 2019.

Nunley's defense attorney, Tim Pori of Fairfield, asked the judge to sentence his client to 3.5 years in prison and did not offer much in the way of a personal history to explain Nunley's actions.

Women described him as "bold," and he often walked by women, slapping their heads and pulling out their chairs when they tried to sit down. He also would stand next to them with his penis close to their faces, Asst. U.S. Attorneys Molly Priedman and Andrew Paulson wrote.

He had sex and received oral sex from YY in April 2021, and she was so upset, she had two mental breakdowns and couldn't sleep, court documents state.

In March 2021, Nunley told CW he could either make her life easier or harder, and he told her to pull down her pants and bed over while he masturbated, prosecutors wrote. He threatened to transfer her to another prison in West Virginia if she didn't behave.

The abuses were similar with the other women as well, court documents show.

In March 2022, Nunley told Department of Justice agents that he had never written anyone sexual notes and never had any sexual contact with the incarcerated women.

"In making those statements, Nunley acted deliberately and with knowledge that those statements were untrue and that his conduct was unlawful," prosecutors wrote.

Nunley is the seventh out of eight FCI Dublin officers to be sentenced for sex crimes since 2021.

Former Ray J. Garcia was sentenced to five years and 10 months for his abuse of three women, which did not include sexual penetration.

Former officer and food supervisor Andrew Jones received the harshest punishment of eight years. And former officer Ross Klinger received the most lenient sentence; one year at home after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with three women.

FCI Dublin's troubles are not over.

The FBI raided the prison on March 12, though no criminal charges have yet to be filed during that operation.

In addition, five days after the raid, Gonzalez Rogers ordered a "special master" to preside over the prison as she called it a "dysfunctional mess."