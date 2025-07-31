Fear, confusion spreads as Trump administration reverses course on DACA

The Brief The Trump administration has abruptly reversed its position on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, urging recipients to leave the United States voluntarily or risk deportation. The Department of Homeland Security said the program "does not confer legal status." The DACA program provides temporary legal protections and work authorization for adults who were brought to the U.S. as children.



Growing fear and confusion is spreading across the Bay Area’s immigrant community after the Trump administration abruptly reversed its position on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, urging recipients to leave the United States voluntarily or risk deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a sweeping advisory to DACA recipients nationwide, including thousands in California, reminding them that the program "does not confer legal status."

In a statement provided to KTVU, DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "The United States is offering illegal aliens $1,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S."

"It just felt like the rug was pulled out beneath us," said a DACA recipient who asked to remain anonymous.

He immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico at age six and now lives near Fresno. His parents are employed as farmworkers, and his dream is to become an immigration attorney.

"We’ve been told to be the correct type of immigrant for a while, stay out of trouble, get good grades, do everything right, and it’s all supposed to be worth it. But we keep seeing that’s not the case," said the DACA recipient.

The backstory:

The DACA program, established by President Barack Obama in 2012, provides temporary legal protections and work authorization for adults who were brought to the U.S. as children.

In 2024, the Trump campaign indicated a desire to end DACA. But after winning the election, Trump said he wanted DACA recipients to stay.

The administration now appears to be reversing course.

What they're saying:

"A few weeks ago, a friend of mine actually self-deported," the same recipient added. "He was a DACA recipient who returned to Panama."

Bill Hing, director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at the University of San Francisco, said his office has already received calls from concerned recipients.

"We’re advising anyone who reaches out to sit down with us, or with competent immigration counsel, and go over their case," said Hing. "There may still be a pathway to lawful permanent residence under current law."

Among the Bay Area's DACA recipients is Yaquelin Valencia, who now works with Faith in Action, a nonprofit focused on immigrant rights. She immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 2 years old.

"My mom brought us here to escape drug violence and poverty," said Valencia. "Now I’m going to be more cautious, and I’m going to continue to educate fellow Dreamers. This is why we have to keep organizing."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office also issued a statement Thursday night, criticizing the federal action as politically motivated and inconsistent.

"This highlights the Trump administration’s hypocrisy," said the Governor's office. "They do not want to detain and deport the worst of the worst. Their chaos campaign is all about detaining and deporting as many people as possible without regard to people’s legal rights."