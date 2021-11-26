Fears growing over new COVID variant

Fears are growing across the globe as a new COVID variant has emerged.

Stock markets plunged Friday as the World Health Organization called for a special meeting to further study the variant.

Scientists say the new variant that originated in South Africa has the most mutations of any strain identified yet. Because it's heavily mutated it could potentially spread quicker than other strains.

"While the team of scientists will be studying and giving us further information over the weekend we will be more empowered," said South African Health Minister Joseph Phaahla. "But of course, we are seeing that from the experience of the last 21 months or so, we almost can predict how this is going to move."

COVID cases have already surged in several European countries and the British government has temporarily banned flights from South Africa.

