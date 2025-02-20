Federal workers protest outside Tesla showroom in San Francisco; Musk defends cuts

The Brief Federal workers protest DOGE cuts outside Tesla showroom in San Francisco. President Trump and Elon Musk have laid off thousands of federal employees. Musk told Sean Hannity that DOGE has saved $55 billion so far, though that number could not be independently verified.



Federal workers were among those protesting the cuts by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, on Wednesday night outside a Tesla showroom in San Francisco.

What they're saying:

The crowd that gathered on Van Ness Avenue carrying signs that read "DOGE is a Coup" said they wanted to send a message that federal layoffs are illegal and part of a deliberate strategy to dismantle public services, and replace them with for-profit, corporate control.

"This is not the time to be obedient like those spineless folks in Congress being obedient to ‘President Musk,’ " Keith Brown, executive secretary of Alameda Labor Council, shouted into a megaphone. "This is the time to fight. We will win. We will prevail."

Organizers of the protest said the support from labor unions will be critical to pressure the government to protect federal workers.

The other side:

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Musk sat down with Fox's Sean Hannity on Wednesday night to stand by their spending cuts, which include thousands of federal workers.

Musk shrugged off the protests, arguing the cuts are essential.

If the deficit is not brought under control, Musk said that "America will go bankrupt."

Musk added: "This is a very important thing for people to understand."

According to Musk, DOGE has a running count of the savings, now pegged at $55 billion.

What we don't know:

That figure could not be independently verified.

When a user on X suggested cutting checks to taxpayers to refund some of the savings, Musk replied: "Will check with the president"

Keith Brown, executive secretary of the Alameda Labor Council, protests DOGE cuts in San Francisco. Feb. 19, 2025

Federal workers protested cuts in front of a Tesla showroom in San Francisco. Feb. 19, 2025



