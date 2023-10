Feds say 4 missing CA Hells Angels were illegally cremated, including East Bay man

Federal prosecutors say four missing Hells Angels were illegally cremated in a funeral home in Fresno, including a man from Contra Costa County.

According to documents filed in court, 54-year-old Fresno Hells Angel Merl Hefferman was involved in the secret cremation of fellow member Joel Silva in 2014.

Federal prosecutors say Silva's body was never found after he was murdered for allegedly "creating problems" for other Hells Angels.

They suspect three other members of the group were also illegally cremated.

Hefferman has been charged with obstructing justice in Silva's case and prosecutors are seeking a sentence of at least seven years.