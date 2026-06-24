Feds search Humboldt Co. rescue for evidence of alleged mass killings as over 700 animals remain missing

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The Brief State and federal authorities are searching Miranda’s Rescue in Fortuna after receiving "credible information regarding allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy." Investigators identified about 900 animals transferred to Miranda’s Rescue since January of last year, but could only confirm a little more than 100 adoptions. Investigators are excavating the property in search of dead and buried animals.



State and federal authorities are excavating a Humboldt County animal sanctuary for signs of dead rescues after tips and a multi-agency investigation aroused suspicion of widespread abuse, cruelty and fraud at the property.

Shocking allegations

Dig deeper:

Miranda’s Rescue is a sprawling, 50-acre no-kill rescue that claims on its website to bring "relief to hundreds of distressed, neglected, abused and discarded animals."

However, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office – along with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office, California Attorney General’s Office, California Department of Justice, United States Department of Agriculture and Federal Bureau of Investigation – began an investigation into the rescue, located at 1603 Sandy Prairie Road in Fortuna, in late April after receiving "credible information regarding allegations of felony animal abuse, animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy," according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Investigators served a search warrant at the rescue in May and seized evidence, and afterward interviewed dozens of animal shelters inside and outside of California.

"Through the investigation, it has been determined that hundreds of dogs were transferred or turned over to Miranda’s Rescue by private citizens and animal shelters," the sheriff’s office said. "A significant number of those animals have not been accounted for."

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal added that investigators identified about 900 animals transferred to Miranda’s Rescue since January of last year, but could only confirm a little more than 100 adoptions.

The sheriff said about 730 animals remain unaccounted for.

A second search

Excavations begin:

Investigators executed a second search warrant at Miranda’s Rescue on Tuesday, which allowed authorities to excavate the property "in an effort to locate additional deceased animals believed to be buried on site."

Honsal said at a press conference the same day that investigators had removed the topsoil of the property and found a dead horse and a smaller animal about the size of a dog buried in a hole.

The animals’ causes of death had yet to be determined.

The sheriff’s department said Cal Poly Humboldt Anthropology Department, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and private forensic veterinarians are assisting with the excavation operation, and that the search is expected to last for several days.

The other side:

KTVU reached out to Miranda’s Rescue for comment, but did not receive a response prior to publication.

However, on Thursday, the owner and founder, Shannon Miranda, posted a statement on the rescue's website that read:

"For more than 30 years, I have devoted my life to rescuing and caring for animals through Miranda’s Rescue. Recent media coverage and online commentary have presented an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture of our work. I want to share the facts and provide context so the public can better understand our work and the difficult decisions we sometimes must make."

Miranda also said in his statement that his rescue has euthanized animals in the past, though only in rare circumstances "when an animal is suffering from a terminal condition or when it poses a serious, ongoing danger to people or other animals."

Miranda highlighted two "recent cases" that he believes have drawn attention to his rescue.

"In one case, a dog named Zora arrived heavily sedated, later killed a feral cat during a walk with a prospective adopter, then broke free and attacked another dog," Miranda said. "In another case, a dog transferred to us became fixated on a stroller carrying a baby, lunged at it, and attacked it before staff intervened. In both situations, given the observed behavior and the risks to staff, volunteers, visitors, and other animals, I made the difficult decision to euthanize the dogs."

Miranda's statement did not address the 730 animals reportedly taken in by the rescue that the sheriff's department said could not be accounted for.

Though he did say that his rescue will no longer accept dogs from shelters that have already designated the animals for euthanasia due to behavioral concerns.

"At Miranda’s Rescue, our mission is to save as many animals as we safely can—always balancing compassion for animals with our responsibility to protect families, children, other pets, and the public," Miranda said in his statement.

What's next:

No one has been arrested or criminally charged in connection with the allegations against the rescue as of Wednesday.

Animals such as dogs, cats and birds remain at the rescue and are visited three times a week by animal control staff to ensure their continued good health, Honsal said.

Honsal added some animals had been removed from the rescue due to being underweight, and were showing signs of improvement.

Anyone with information regarding the allegations made against Miranda Rescue was asked to contact the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251.