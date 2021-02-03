Mass vaccination sites coming to Oakland Coliseum and LA

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden-Harris Administration on Wednesday announced a pilot project to establish mass vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles.

These pilot sites, which will be based at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, are part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the federal administration’s first 100 days.

Preparations and buildout of these two locations are now underway and the sites are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning Feb. 16.

The sites will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of California through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. FEMA will provide resources and federal staffing support to establish these new community vaccination centers as well as operational support.

Los Angeles already has a mass vaccination site at the Dodger Stadium and San Francisco already has a city-run site at City College. These federal sites will be in addition to that.

"These new sites will help us get available supply to some of the California communities most in need," Newsom said in a statement. "I thank the Biden Administration for standing with us as we continue our efforts to safely, swiftly and equitably vaccinate all Californians."

Acting FEMA administrator Bob Fenton said the announcement is a "significant step forward in the ongoing effort to ensure every American who wants a vaccine will receive a vaccine."

The two spots were chosen, said Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House COVID-19 Task Force, because they house the most diverse and socioeconomically challenged communities in the country. They are also communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are home to essential workers who have borne the brunt of keeping the economy open over the past year, officials said in a joint statement.

"In all of this work, we’re advancing equity," Zients said.

Officials said the goal of the pilot sites is to expand the rate of vaccinations in California in an efficient and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind.

Both sites will be paired with two mobile vaccination clinics which officials said can be deployed to lots of places to provide distribution to areas that otherwise lack sufficient support.

Registration for vaccine appointments at these two sites will be available through the state’s MyTurn scheduling system in the coming days.