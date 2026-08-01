Feliz Fire in Mendocino County grows to 500 acres, prompts evacuation orders

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The Brief The brush fire – dubbed the Feliz Fire – broke out around 3:40 p.m. near Feliz Creek Road and Highway 101. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders and warnings for residents in the area. A Disaster Resource Center was opened at 650 Babcock Lane in Ukiah for those who needed to leave their homes.



A brush fire erupted and quickly grew to over 500 acres in Mendocino County on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

The brush fire– dubbed the Feliz Fire – broke out around 3:40 p.m. near Feliz Creek Road and Highway 101 in Hopland, about 15 miles south of Ukiah, and was reported to be about 200 acres by about 5 p.m. according to CAL FIRE.

Around 5:40 p.m., CAL FIRE said the blaze grew to over 500 acres, and was 5% contained by about 7 p.m.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for Saracina Vineyards west to Hewlett Sturtevant Road and for Downtown Hopland, advising residents to be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice.

Authorities also issued evacuation orders for residents near Feliz Creek Road and County Road 110, advising community members to leave the area safely and without delay.

Highway 101 was also closed from Burke Hill Road to State Route 175 due to the fire, Caltrans reported.

United Disaster Relief of Northern California opened a Disaster Resource Center at 650 Babcock Lane in Ukiah for those who needed to leave their homes, providing a safe space to rest, charge electronics, make phone calls and get water.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.