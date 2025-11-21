FIFA World Cup Final Draw: Bay Area watch parties

The Brief The Bay Area is one of 16 host cities that will welcome the world's best athletes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. On Dec. 5, the world will watch the final draw at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center. There will several events in the Bay Area on Dec. 5 where local soccer fans can watch the draw.



The San Francisco Bay Area is gearing up to host one of the world's largest sporting events – the FIFA World Cup.

The Bay Area is one of 16 host cities that will welcome athletes from around the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A precursor to next year's competition is the World Cup Final Draw, which will be held Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The draw event will determine match-ups, groups and the schedule for next year's tournament.

Forty-eight teams will compete in the World Cup, divided into four groups. Forty-two of the 48 teams competing in the tournament have already been determined. The six final berths will be determined in the playoffs in March.

The final draw will begin at 9 a.m. PT on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center and will air live on KTVU FOX 2. Live coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. PT, continuing until noon.

Soccer fans will be watching the final draw closely. Here's a look at the watch parties happening across the Bay Area.

World Cup Final Draw Watch Parties in the Bay Area

San Francisco: Thrive City

The Bay Area Host Committee will host a final draw watch party at Chase Center's Thrive City.

The free event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5. Attendees will be able to watch the draw on Thrive City's giant video board.

The first 150 fans will receive a FIFA World Cup 26 SF Bay Area hat.

To RSVP for the free event, click here.

San Jose: PayPal Park

The San Jose Earthquakes are hosting a watch party at PayPal Park.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.

Oakland: Athletic Club

The Oakland Roots will host a watch party at the Athletic Club. The free event will kick off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature a live viewing of the draw and prizes. For more information, click here.