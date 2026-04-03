Fifth dead whale spotted near Sausalito

The Brief A dead whale was spotted Saturday morning in the waters near Sausalito. It's the fifth dead whale spotted in the Bay Area in the last three weeks. Experts believe the whale seen on Friday morning had previously been seen alive in the region



Marine biologists are investigating the death of a fifth whale discovered in San Francisco Bay waters in less than three weeks, raising concerns about the increasing frequency of whale fatalities in the region.

Hector Zamora, an employee at the Bay Area Discovery Museum, made the grim discovery Friday morning around 6 AM while checking the waters below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito.

"It was surprising. I thought it was a rug, but then I got closer and saw the birds on it," Zamora said. He noted that whales are commonly spotted in the area near the bridge.

Pattern of Deaths Emerges

The California Academy of Sciences was notified Friday morning and dispatched experts who were already en route to Angel Island to conduct an autopsy on another whale found dead in the Bay Area.

Moe Flannery, Senior Collections Manager of Mammalogy at the California Academy of Sciences, said experts believe this latest whale had been seen alive in San Francisco Bay prior to its death. The Marine Mammal Center assisted with measurements, photos, and sample collection.

This marks the fifth whale death in the region since March 17, when the first dead whale was spotted in San Francisco Bay. Two more whales were spotted on March 25 and 28, and a fourth dead whale was discovered over the weekend.

Ship Strikes Suspected

Analysis of two whales has revealed evidence of injuries likely caused by marine vessel collisions, according to Flannery.

"They have been coming into SF bay more frequently in the past few years. Last year, over the course of the entire season, we had 21 dead gray whales in the SF Bay Area," Flannery said.

The investigation into the cause of the recent whale deaths continues as scientists work to determine whether the spike in fatalities represents a concerning trend for the marine mammal population in San Francisco Bay.

Public Safety Warning

Marine mammal experts are urging the public to maintain safe distances from any whales spotted in bay waters.

"It's against the law for you to approach a live whale. They're protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, so you should stay at least 100 meters away," Flannery said.

Flannery also said people who see injured or dead whales should alert the Marine Mammal Center Hotline: 415-289-7325 (SEAL)

https://www.marinemammalcenter.org/



There is also a free app where people can report whale's locations and indicate whether they are living or dead. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has information about the Whale Alert app.



The Whale Alert app is designed to help maritime vessels avoid vessel strikes and also let researchers know locations of injured or dead animals.

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/resource/tool-app/whale-alert

The Source: California Academy of Sciences, Previous KTVU reporting



