Fight preceded deadly downtown San Jose stabbing, police seek bystander video

Investigators believe a fight may have led to a fatal stabbing in downtown San Jose over the weekend, and the incident may have been recorded on video, police said.

Officers responded at around 12:51 p.m. Sunday to the 90 block of South Second Street following a report of a stabbing, according to the San Jose Police Department. They found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Bystanders might have witnessed and recorded incident

What they're saying:

Detectives learned the victim was involved in a fight prior to the stabbing and believe several bystanders may have recorded cellphone video of the incident.

Anyone with video or information is urged to contact the police department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or email 4106@sanjoseca.gov.