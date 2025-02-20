Fighting Back Against Trump: Rep. Mark DeSaulnier holds town hall in Moraga

The Brief Democratic U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier held a town hall at St. Mary’s College. During the meeting, DeSaulnier listed a Democratic action plan. Constituents on both sides of the aisle weighed in on what they heard from DeSaulnier.



Town Hall: Fighting Back Against Trump Administration

Hundreds of people attended a town hall on Thursday held by Democratic U.S. Representative Mark DeSaulnier at St. Mary’s College. DeSaulnier answered questions about what’s happening in Washington D.C. and what the Democratic Party is doing to push back against President Trump’s new administration.

What they're saying:

People asked questions about things like the future of social security, the spread of disinformation, and the power of Elon Musk.

"There’s a real yearning for people to hear what’s happening. Is somebody in control? Is there a two-party system?"

DeSaulnier, who represents California’s 10th Congressional District, said Thursday’s town hall meeting was especially necessary so that he could listen to and respond to questions about President Trump’s second term. Hundreds of people came out and DeSaulnier answered pre-submitted questions from the audience.

Question: What will House Democrats do to investigate conflicts of interest with Elon Musk, DOGE and his business enterprises?

DeSaulnier: I was on the oversight committee for the first eight years I was in Congress. That would be the committee who should be doing these things, along with the Judiciary Committee. We’ll be pushing the Republicans to have hearings on that. We already are."

During the meeting, DeSaulnier listed a Democratic action plan that included resolutions condemning efforts to defund public education and Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. The plan also proposed legislation that would prevent DOGE’s access to Americans’ data.

"We’re all for efficiency. I don’t know a Republican or Democrat that doesn’t believe we can always do a better job in government and everywhere, but this is not the way to go about it," said DeSaulnier.

Local perspective:

After the meeting, people weighed in on what they heard.

"I don’t think he’s a savior. I don’t think Congress is a savior, but I do think that we the people are going to have to rise up at some point," said Victoria Rue, of Walnut Creek.

"He seems to be OK with having a $68 billion deficit for our state, while sending $50 million to fight this administration rather than work with them. I'm not really impressed," said Jack Belgarde, of Martinez.

"These are not normal times. That we are staring down the barrel of our constitution being destroyed. I’d like to see someone in power say, yeah actually, that’s valid. Maybe we should talk about that," said Christine Beavers, of Pleasant Hill.

DeSaulnier also said the Democratic Party will have to focus on voter turnout and winning back seats during the midterm elections if they want to change things in Washington D.C.

The Source: Mark DeSaulnier, White House orders, 10th Congressional District constituents

