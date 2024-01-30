Film being shot in San Francisco examines 'bipping culture' or car break-ins

In San Francisco's Potrero Hill, production is underway for the film ‘Splash City’. The movie takes a look at auto burglaries or the phenomenon known as ‘bipping’ that has plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Executive Producer John Mercado from 4 Ways Entertainment said it's an urban crime film.

The film examines the social issues that gave rise to bip culture.

"This isn't a movie about glorifying bipping," Mercado said. "What we're telling is, we're telling a story about two brothers and how they deal with the external stressors from society. How to pay the bills. Gang influence, drugs."

The trailer is already posted online and the production already has plenty of star power.

San Francisco rapper Berner is co-producing Splash City and said the movie had to be shot here in the Bay Area to make sure the story is authentic. "We never really had a crime film, or an urban crime film, based in San Francisco, California," said Berner. "Our city looks so beautiful on camera and we want some of our youth to tell these stories for us. So, authenticity is everything for us right now."

In addition to featuring shots cinematographers can only get here in San Francisco, the filmmakers are also using local actors and tapping into what makes the Bay Area unique. "We're making sure that we're using local caterers, we're making sure that we're hiring local talent, we're trying to get all the roots up to support us," said Mercado.

The film's trailer claims that in the Bay Area, a car's window is broken by thieves every 30 seconds. Last month, officials in San Francisco said car break-ins dropped steeply in a three-month period of 2023 compared to the same time period the year before.

Filming on Splash City is expected to wrap by the end of the month. Editors are already hard at work and producers hope to see a summer or fall release.

San Francisco has been working hard to shake the reputation for bipping with increased patrols, bait cars and increased prosecution, all to change the narrative about the city.

Featured article



