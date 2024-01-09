UC Berkeley moves forward with turning People's Park into housing; protesters vow not to back down

Protesters on Monday saId they won't back down from trying to re-occupy People's Park in Berkeley after law enforcement and construction crews removed people and structures at the park last week to prepare the area for UC Berkeley's plan to build student housing on the site.

Campus spokesperson Kyle Gibson said all the street barricades will be taken down by Tuesday evening.

But there will be round-the-clock security measures in addition to the shipping containers that serve as fencing around the park, to keep out trespassers.

"We're not going to leave until we get our park back," protester Rico Marisol said as she addressed a small, but like-minded crowd, gathered at the intersection of Dwight Way and Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley.

They wanted to re-occupy People's Park after makeshift structures and people were removed by police late Wednesday night.

"You may not see a lot of people here at this moment, but that's because it's not the moment. There's a lot more backing for this park," said a protester named David who declined to give his last name.



Crews installed sheets of metal to create a gate and a driveway for access to prepare for building new student housing.

The university is waiting for a decision from the California Supreme Court before crews can start work.

"While we're not able to start construction right away, we've had a pressing and urgent need to close the park because of a rise in violent crime there," said Gibson.

A total of 150 shipping containers served as the security fencing around the park.

Gibson said they will remain in place until the new student housing is complete in about two years.

Some streets that were closed will be re-striped since the containers take up road space.



"At the heart of this is doing a project that honors People's Park. We're going to keep 60 percent of this site as green open park space," Gibson said.

A woman named Marison was among the scene people arrested for trespassing in the park last week when police took action.

"I tried to get up and he grabbed me and yanked me up," said protester Marisol who graduated from UC Berkeley in December. She said she suffered bruises on her arm and knees after a police officer handcuffed her.

All were cited and released.

The campus spokesperson said only portions of three streets remained closed for re-striping.

That work is expected to be complete and the streets re-opened by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Protesters said they planned to be out there every night to fight for People's Park.



