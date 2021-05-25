Findings show 2019 tank fire explosion in Crockett was disaster waiting to happen

The double explosion of two chemical tanks back in October of 2019 in Crockett that resulted in a 15-acre fire, scared a lot of people and set off a year-plus investigation.

In a 525-page scathing and damning report published on Tuesday, federal, state, and local investigators found that the NuStar tank explosions and fire were a disaster waiting to happen.

Static electricity build-up or a spark in one tank that was due to improper grounding are the most likely causes of the first tank, which contained ethyl alcohol, to explode. When the roof blew off that tank, it landed on a neighboring tank causing a second explosion.

"It seems they had a lot to cover up," said Crockett resident Ed Tannenbaum, who is also a member of the publicly set up Fenceline Monitoring Committee, a citizens group that closely the refinery next door.

"I'm a little bit afraid of this company right now," said Tannenbaum.

The reason for his concern is found in a report issued by a joint commission of Contra Costa agencies.

At first, NuStar resisted post-explosion inspections which resulted in a search warrant to inspect the complex and obtain records and video.

"The Contra Costa Development and Conservation Department was not able to find and permits of plans for this portion of the tank farm," said Captain Ryan Graham, the primary Contra Costa Fire Protection District investigator.

Those construction and building plans are required by law to avoid shoddy or illegal construction.

"It appears that none were ever submitted and no plans were pulled," said Graham. "Since they built tanks without permits, they were trying to skate around taxes it looks like," said Tannenbaum.

On top of that, investigators found that NuStar failed to properly install and correctly inspect tank sensors, including explosivity sensors. Also, a tank venting safety valve was not operating after it failed a few years before the incident.

"That valve, so to speak was removed and we could not find any documentation that that valve was replaced," said Ryan.

The tanks also had structural deficiencies. Investigators found the company may have tampered with physical evidence after the explosion.

"A public citizen wouldn't be able to get away with this stuff but apparently these corporations can," said Tannenbaum.

There have been some safety changes since the explosions, including filling the tanks with nitrogen which greatly reduced the chances of an explosion. Nonetheless, tank farms are mostly a self-regulated industry.

The company issued a lengthy statement saying that it has installed many improvements and that all of its permits to operate the plants are in order. However, NuStar said any issues about construction permitting is a matter with the former owner who sold NuStar in 2005. But some regulators will argue that NuStar had a duty to make sure all permits were in order before the purchase.