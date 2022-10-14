Fire at Oakland senior living complex triggers rescues, evacuations

Elderly residents at a senior living complex in Oakland had to be rescued early Friday morning after a fire erupted.

The fire sparked just before 6 a.m. at the Grand Lake Gardens senior living community in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue.

The senior living complex is made up of two adjacent five-story buildings, with roughly 91 residents combined.

Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said the fire started in a unit on the fifth floor of one of the buildings.

He said the woman who lives in the unit noticed a power strip sparking around 6 a.m. that spread to blanket, a couch, and then her entire apartment.

The resident managed to escape, but left her door open, which why the flames spread to the hallway, Freeman said.

Residents told KTVU they first heard the fire and smoke alarms going off and were told to shelter in place. Shortly after the smoke started to spread throughout the building.

Residents said the fire started on the fifth floor of one of the buildings.

About 40 residents were displaced and two of them hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a minor injury. A firefighter was also hospitalized with a minor injury and is expected to recover.

The blaze triggered a heavy response as Oakland firefighters had to call on mutual aid.

The fire was brought under control around 7:30 a.m.

The exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.