Fire at SFO parking structure scorches 3 cars
OAKLAND Calif. - A fire at a long-term parking lot at SFO burned three cars on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire started in one car on the fifth floor of a parking structure before spreading to two others.
No one was injured in the fire and there were no delays to air travel.
A car fire at a SFO long-term parking structure burns three cars on March 15, 2023.
Thick black smoke could be seen from surrounding areas.
San Francisco Fire Department officials said the fire was put out around 8:45 a.m.