PG&E restoring power after powerful winds; school closures

PG&E said that as of Wednesday morning, 159,000 customers were still without power, with much of the outages occurring in the South Bay.

That number is down from the 220,00 customers who were in the dark on Tuesday, when the winds in the Bay Area were gusting at their peak.

Still on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. more than 82,000 customers in the South Bay were without power and several schools were closed in Cupertino and Fremont because they still didn't have power.

That's because the day before, winds gusting at about 70 mph took down 11 power poles along Homestead Road in Santa Clara, which snapped and fell into the street.

"It’s really interesting because actually all the lights went off, then the lights came on. About half of them. We had no electricity in our outlets so our computers, we had to run on battery. But the doors still worked. The garage door could still open to let cars out," Baldwyn Chieh said.

Meanwhile, about five miles down the road in Sunnyvale, a 50-foot tree also toppled on to the main building of West Valley Elementary School.

No one was hurt and neighbors say the high winds put a temporary stop to everything.