Fire breaks out at shuttered Hayward elementary school

A fire broke out at a Hayward elementary school that's been closed for more than a year.

Flames broke out at the site of what used to be Bowman Elementary in south Hayward.

The fire destroyed a gym and adjacent building.

About 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

They suspect it may have been caused by homeless people in the area.



"Unfortunately, we have had a number of calls here in the last six months, for nuisance fires, rubbish fires," said Fire Chief Garrett Contreras.



No one was injured, but firefighters will go over the area with cadaver dogs, just to double-check.

Firefighters arrived within minutes after receiving emergency calls, and stopped the fire from spreading to nearby homes and bart tracks.

Bowman Elementary closed last year due to budget cuts.

