Fire breaks out in San Leandro commercial building

A fire broke out in a San Leandro commercial building Monday night, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported at 8:11 p.m. in the 14600 block of East 14th Street.

Alameda County Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a roof. The fire was located in the back room of a business.

Officials said the fire was quickly contained. The business and one adjacent suffered smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation. Alameda County Fire said it is unlikely that an earlier earthquake was the cause of the fire.

