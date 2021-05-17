Fire burns Christ Community Church in Concord for 2nd time in less than a week

article

Crews with the Contra Costa Fire District responded to a fire early Monday morning at the Christ Community Church of Nazarene in Concord for the second time in four days.

The fire appeared to damage an administrative building. Firefighters were seen carrying a large cross out as Concord police officers looked for any evidence of a cause.

Last week, firefighters determined homeless living in a crawl space likely led to the first fire at the church, but it wasn't clear if it was set intentionally or accidentally.

"I just think when we have one of those weeks, it's so much more important that we take a moment to just be with God and take a breath," associate pastor Janelle Maher said during Sunday service over the weekend. "Worshipping with my church family is stopping and taking a breath."

Since Easter, the Christ Community Church of Nazarene in Concord held in-person Sunday services.

The cause of Monday morning's fire is still under investigation.

