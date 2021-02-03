Fire engulfs abandoned building in San Jose; part of Bascom Avenue shut down

Flames engulfed an abandoned building in San Jose early Wednesday morning.

The San Jose Fire Department tweeted just before 3 a.m., that a fire had erupted at Forest Avenue, near Bascom Avenue.

Crews declared the fire under control about an hour later, but they will remain on scene until daylight, to make sure there are no flare-ups.

Numerous fire crews were called to battle the flames, which lit up the overnight sky.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Fire investigators will be on hand to determine what caused the vacant building to catch fire.

Bascom Avenue will be closed off, between San Carlos Avenue and Naglee Avenue for the time being.