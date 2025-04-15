Fire-safe Los Altos home hits the market with $8 million price tag

article

A three-acre Los Altos property recently hit the market with an $8 million price tag. That's not hugely different from other homes in the region but this one has some unique features that set it apart — namely that it's built to withstand wildfires.

The 4,380-square-foot property at 27161 Moody Road boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms as well as concrete, steel and architectural block construction, materials which weather fires better than traditional plywood construction.

"This property was built in 2009 by a local tech couple who wanted a one-of-a-kind home that took advantage of the views and performed well in an environment where fires are concerned," listing agent Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty said.

(The Sharif Team)

The two-story home has no exposed wood, and its walls are architectural block, which Sharif said requires no maintenance, is resistant to pests and provides excellent insulation. The property also has a 600-amp power supply, solar panels and automatic window treatments.

Over $9 million total has been invested in the property, according to the listing. In addition to the bedrooms and bathrooms, is a 395-square-foot guesthouse and a 490-square-foot pool house.

The fireproof construction has yet to be put to the test — there have been no major fires in the area in the last two decades. Insurance companies do rate the area of the property as a high fire-risk zone.

Ahead of the curve

Local perspective:

The median price of a single-family home in Los Altos in February 2025 was $5.46 million, according to digital real estate company Redfin. Sharif said the Moody Road property's $8 million price tag is "a bargain."

"It cost well over $8 million to construct this home over 10 years ago. The cost will surely be double today," Sharif said. "Although the recent stock market gyrations have led to a couple of viewing cancelations, I remind people that the S&P 500 today is 7% above where it was a year ago."

The property was built by Callas Shortridge Architects, a Beverly Hills-based firm that focused on maximizing views and making the home fire-resistant because of its location in a fire-prone community.

As wildfires continue to threaten homeowners up and down the West Coast, Sharif said he expects homes like this to become much more common.

"This home was built way ahead of its time. I see a future where all hillside properties are built using this method, especially since modern design is what most buyers are looking for."

Protect yourself

What you can do:

For those homeowners looking to fire-harden their properties, CalFire has multiple recommendations:

Remove living and dead vegetation within five feet of the home.

Clear brush, prune vegetation and maintain space between flammable items in five to 30 foot area around the dwelling.

Space out shrubs and trees and ensure vertical spacing between grass, shrubs and trees in the space 30 to 100 feet from the building.

A complete list of CalFire's safety recommendations can be found here.