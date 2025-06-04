Fire in unoccupied San Francisco business most likely electrical, fire department says

article

A fire in an unoccupied business space on Divisadero Street on Wednesday was likely electrical in nature, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Divisadero between Hayes and Fell streets at 5:10 p.m. to address a fire in a business situated below residential apartments.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the business only and it did not spread to nearby apartments or other structures, the fire department said.

No one was injured or displaced.

An initial take by the fire investigator seems to suggest the fire was electrical in nature, SFFD said.

The blaze impacted traffic in the area but as of 6 p.m., crews were wrapping up the scene.



