Watch: Fireball explodes in Earth’s atmosphere during meteor shower, producing glow

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 11:31AM
Fireball smashes into atmosphere during Orionids meteor shower in Nova Scotia

A camera captured a meteor glowing brightly before it slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere. (Credit: Brenda Tate & Tim Doucette via Storyful)

TUSKET, Nova Scotia - A meteor recently slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere over Nova Scotia and the glowing moment was captured on camera. 

It happened on October 21 during the Orionids meteor shower.

Tusket resident Brenda Tate captured the moment on her camera in her backyard. She had been running her camera since September 26 to capture the meteor shower, which peaked last Thursday and Friday, according to the American Meteor Society.

She then reported the sighting to AMS and produced the video with her friend Tim Doucette of Deep Sky Eye Observatory.

"I felt it was an important event because of intensity and the length of that trail," she wrote in her report.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 



 