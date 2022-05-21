Firefighters battle 110-acre vegetation fire in Vacaville

article

A 110-acre vegetation fire ignited in Vacaville Saturday afternoon, triggering an evacuation order, fire officials said.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said as of 4:41 p.m. the fire was zero-percent contained.

The blaze, dubbed the Quail Fire, erupted near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road.

Solano County first issued an evacuation warning to residents on Pleasants Valley Road from Shale Peak to Highway 128, including all roads east of Pleasants Valley Road to the county line. The county then upgraded it to an evacuation order for those areas.

The fire is located in a rural, hilly region of Solano County, just south of the Putah Creek State Wildlife Area.