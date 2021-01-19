Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters battling several blazes in Santa Cruz County

By KTVU staff
Fire White Road at Freedom and Larkin Valley is closed due to the Nunes Fire. Photo: CHP

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Following a night of howling winds and a dry winter, Cal Fire officials on Tuesday said they were battling at least seven active fires burning in Santa Cruz County.

Two fires in Watsonville and Boulder Creek were new and at least three were blazes burning in the CZU burn area.

The California Highway Patrol closed off a portion of White Road and Larkin Valley because of the Nunes Fire. 

Some evacuations were also underway including those living on Nunes and Gillette roads in Aptos. Willow Heights residents were also being evacuated. 