Firefighters share video of terrifying drive through Glass Fire

Fire crews from all over the country have responded to aid California firefighters as the state is in the grips of historic wildfire season that has already blacked over 4 million acres.

Video shared with KTVU shows crews from Aptos Firefighters Local Union 3535 and Central Firefighters Local Union 3605 driving through a terrifying firestorm in Napa County while assigned to structure protection at the Glass Fire.

“These crews have been out of county, working relentlessly fighting wildland fires for almost two weeks,” the central firefighters union wrote in an Instagram post, adding that they should be relieved this week.

MORE: 16 firefighters evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure in Sonoma County

The Glass Fire ignited on September 27 and has since burned over 67,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. It was 58 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

