Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area.

The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said.

In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire. Drivers could see the blaze and smoke from I-680. The fire caused major damage to the three-story home where it started.

In Marin County, crews have fully contained a brush fire near Lucas Valley Road in San Rafael that threatened nearby homes.

A flare up near Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County is now 75% contained, according to officials.

Temperatures are expected to be above average inland on Sunday, as crews continue to monitor the fires.