First baby of the New Year arrives at Walnut Creek Kaiser

Baby Ezekiel Laviolette made a grand appearance just minutes into 2023.

Ezekiel is the first baby of the New Year in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente. He was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Walnut Creek Kaiser.

First time parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, welcomed Ezekiel to the world.

"All are doing well," said Antonia Ehlers of Kaiser Permanente.

Baby Ezekiel Laviolette was born at 12:06 a.m. at Kaiser Walnut Creek. Photo credit: Kaiser Permanente.

Baby Ezekiel Laviolette was the first baby born in 2023 at Kaiser. Photo credit: Kaiser Permanente.

Across the Bay in Los Gatos, baby Nylashae was born at 12:16 a.m. at El Camino Health Hospital. She was seven pounds, eight ounces and 20 inches long.

Nylashae's mother, Tai Bass, and father, Kirby Nelson, are doing great, according to a hospital representative. Staff at the hospital crowned the new mom with a tiara and toasted with some sparkling apple cider to ring in the New Year.

Members of the team that helped bring baby Nylashae into the world: Sabrina Auvah, Stephanie Xu, RN, and Grace Pope, RNC. Photo credit: El Camino Health