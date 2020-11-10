First openly gay justice confirmed to California high court

article

California has confirmed its first openly gay justice to the state Supreme Court.

The Commission on Judicial Appointments unanimously confirmed Justice Martin Jenkins on Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Jenkins last month to replace Justice Ming Chin, who retired on Aug. 31.

Governor Gavin Newsom with Martin Jenkins, nominated on Oct. 5 to the California Supreme Court. Credit: Office of Governor of CA (Photo: California Courts Newsroom)

During a news conference last month, Jenkins said his identity as a gay man has been "perhaps the greatest challenge of my life."

Jenkins, who is Black, joins a diverse court that includes one other Black justice, two Asian Americans and a Latino. He is the third African American man ever to serve on the state’s highest court.

A report by the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation found Justice Jenkins "exceptionally well qualified"—the highest possible rating—for service on the California Supreme Court. "He is praised for his brilliant intellect, first-class temperament, and boundless humanity," the report said.

Jenkins is a lifelong registered Democrat who has been appointed to judgeships by Democrats and Republicans throughout his career.

KTVU contributed to this report.

