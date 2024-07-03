First person in Bay Area dies in record-breaking heatwave

A man in San Jose has died in the record-breaking heatwave scorching the Bay Area.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan announced the tragic news Wednesday evening that a homeless resident died in the heat on Tuesday.

"This was an avoidable tragedy…it's not compassionate to leave people suffering in unmanaged, unsheltered, and unsafe conditions," Mahan said about the death.

A recent report showed that San Jose has the fourth-highest number of homeless people per capita in the U.S.

In a tweet, he reminded residents to take advantage of the cooling shelters available throughout the city.

San Jose residents can visit cooling areas at the Camden Community Center, Emma Prusch Farm Park, and the Roosevelt Community Center.

