First suspected monkeypox case reported in Alameda County

Alameda County's health care service agency on Thursday announced its first probable monkeypox case.

The patient tested positive for Orthopox, the genus of virus that is associated with smallpox and monkeypox, according to health officials. Now, the health department is awaiting pending results from the CDC to confirm if this was a monkeypox infection.

The suspected patient had close contact with a person who recently tested positive for Orthopox, according to a news release.

This is at least the eighth probable monkeypox case in California and comes less than a week after a case was reported in San Francisco.

Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said the risk to the general population remains low.

Health officials urged people not to be alarmed and to take steps to protect themselves, which includes washing hands with soap and avoiding sharing bedding, clothing, and food or drink with others.