Five stabbed in early morning fight in SF

Five people were stabbed early Friday morning, during a fight inside a business in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood, according to SFPD.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Geary Blvd at 2:10 a.m. Upon arriving, they located five victims suffering from "injuries associated with an assault with a possible knife," according to a release from the SFPD.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The final victim was assessed at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that a suspect was involved in an argument with multiple people inside the business. The argument turned physical, and multiple people were assaulted by someone wielding a knife.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444, or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.