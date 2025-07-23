Expand / Collapse search

Flames rip through San Jose home

Published  July 23, 2025 3:38pm PDT
San Jose
3-alarm fire burning homes in San Jose

A fire is burning homes along the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue in San Jose, the fire department said.

The Brief

    • The fire broke out around 2:37 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue.
    • Flames from the fire spread to a neighboring home.
    • Fire officials have not yet determined a cause.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Flames tore through the roof of a San Jose home Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out, officials said.

The blaze started around 2:37 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The residents were able to make it out and one dog was rescued.

One firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion, the fire department said.

Fire spread

What we know:

Fire officials said the flames spread to a neighboring home.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

The cause has not yet been determined.

San Jose