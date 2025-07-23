Flames rip through San Jose home

The Brief The fire broke out around 2:37 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue. Flames from the fire spread to a neighboring home. Fire officials have not yet determined a cause.



Flames tore through the roof of a San Jose home Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out, officials said.

The blaze started around 2:37 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of Gavota Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The residents were able to make it out and one dog was rescued.

One firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion, the fire department said.

Fire spread

What we know:

Fire officials said the flames spread to a neighboring home.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

The cause has not yet been determined.