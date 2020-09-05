Flex Alert remains in effect through Monday evening

article

Officials with the California ISO have issued a statewide flex alert beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday, Sept. 7.

The flex alert will be in effect between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. all three days.

Cal ISO officials are asking everyone in the state to conserve energy this weekend to avert or limit power outages.

Fires have caused a generator and a solar farm to trip offline, affecting the state's power grid.

There are no further details at this time.