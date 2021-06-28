Florida condo collapse: Rescuers remain hopeful about finding survivors

Rescue teams continued digging in the rubble for a fourth day on Monday in an effort to find any possible survivors of a collapsed condo building in Florida.

At least nine people were confirmed dead and more than 150 people remained missing, officials said.

A wing of the 12-story Champlain Towers came down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24 in the town of Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach. No one has been pulled alive from the rubble since hours after the collapse.

Still, many held out hope of finding survivors. On Sunday, families of the missing rode buses to a site nearby from which they could watch teams at work, which included firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts employing radar and sonar devices. Some families had hoped their visit would allow them to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said at a Sunday evening news conference that she had met with some of the rescue workers and was able to "hear the hope that they have."

"We obviously have some realism that we’re dealing with. But ... as long as the experts that we trust are telling me they have hope to find people who might have been able to survive, then we have to make sure that we hold on to that hope," she said.

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The death toll rose on Sunday as four more bodies were recovered. Authorities identified the additional four people as Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Anna Ortiz, 46; and Luis Bermudez, 26.

The number of people left unaccounted for was 152, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The missing are from several countries around the world, including Israel, Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The tower has a mix of seasonal and year-round residents, and while the building keeps a log of guests, it does not keep track of when owners are in residence, local officials said. Barry Cohen and his wife, who live in the condo, said they were asleep when they were awakened by a loud boom.

"We went to leave our apartment and we opened up the door from our apartment and there was a huge pile of rubble and dust — just havoc," Cohen told reporters last week.

Personal belongings were evidence of shattered lives amid the wreckage of the Champlain, which was built in 1981. Many were moved by a children's bunk bed perched precariously on a top floor, bent but intact and apparently inches from falling into the rubble.

"Somebody was probably sleeping in it," Jimmy Patronis, the state’s fire marshal, told reporters on Friday. "There’s all those what-ifs."

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained that conditions at the site — the building pancaked when it fell — have frustrated crews looking for survivors. Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said his team is holding out hope of finding someone alive but must continue to move slowly and methodically.

"The debris field is scattered throughout, and it’s compact, extremely compact," he said, noting that teams must stabilize and shore up debris as they go.

"We can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible," he said.

Among the tools rescuers used was a microwave radar device developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that "sees" through up to 8 inches of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them. The suitcase-size device can detect human respiration and heartbeats and was being used Sunday by a seven-member search-and-rescue team from Mexico’s Jewish community.

Levine Cava said six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. She said teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, and there was no lack of personnel.

President Joe Biden said in a statement he spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell about efforts on the ground after Criswell visited the site. Biden said his administration is prepared to provide assistance and support.

"This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families enduring this tragedy," Biden said. "My heart goes out to every single person suffering during this awful moment."

Crews spent Saturday night digging a trench that stretches 125 feet long, 20 feet across and 40 feet deep, which, she said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.

Earl Tilton, who runs a search-and-rescue consulting firm in North Carolina, said rushing into the rubble without careful planning and execution would injure or kill rescuers and the people they are trying to save.

"Moving the wrong piece of debris at the wrong time could cause it to fall" on workers and crush them, he said.

But Tilton agreed families were not wrong to continue holding out hope. He said during past urban rescues, rescuers have found survivors as long as a week past the initial catastrophe.

Meanwhile, more details emerged from a 2018 engineering report that found "major structural damage" to the Champlain Towers South building. The engineering firm had estimated that the major repairs the building needed would cost more than $9 million, according to emails released Sunday. The work had not been done by the time the building collapsed.

The release of the cost estimate from three years ago followed the earlier publication of another document from the firm showing the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed to be extensively repaired. That report also uncovered "abundant cracking and spalling" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

The quoted $9 million in repairs included more than $3.8 million for garage, entrance and pool remediation and nearly $3.2 million for fixes to the exterior façade.

The report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, and it still remained if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.