Flour + Water Pizza Shop opens first East Bay location in Oakland

The acclaimed Flour + Water Hospitality Group has officially opened its first East Bay outpost, bringing its popular pizza concept to Oakland.

The new Flour + Water Pizza Shop is located on the ground floor of The Lark Uptown, a high-rise apartment complex on 24th Street, just north of Lake Merritt. The restaurant is part of a growing cluster of new businesses opening in the area.

CEO Thomas McNaughton said expanding into Oakland was always the next step for the company.

"It wasn’t a question of where we should expand in the Bay Area, it was when are we going to Oakland? So we started to scout this location years ago," McNaughton said.

Expanding beyond San Francisco

McNaughton said the company prioritizes neighborhoods where it believes it can be part of the community.

"When we look at the growth of the company, we look at neighborhoods that we can contribute to, and something that we really, really believe in. It’s so amazing to be here on the construction site and see the diverse amount of people that come through here, family, young workers," he said.

Neighbors were invited to Tuesday’s soft opening, including Rob Marceda, who recently moved in across the street.

"When we first saw the apartment in December, I looked out my kitchen window and saw the sign, and I turned to my husband and I go ‘they are the preeminent pasta shop in San Francisco,’ and I knew that when I saw them opening a shop here that this was the place to be," Marceda said.

Other residents said the restaurant brings added energy to the neighborhood.

"I think it’s fantastic. I think having more foot traffic in this area really keeps it alive, makes me want to come out of the apartment," said Steven, an Oakland resident.

The pizza shop uses slow-fermented dough from its flagship North Beach operation and is known for a West Coast style that blends Neapolitan and New York influences.

Anthony Haralson said the opening reflects investment in the Northlake community.

"We are New Yorkers, and we moved here about six years ago, so we lived in Walnut Creek for a number of years and we really wanted a community and something where we could walk and check out things, and this was very exciting to move to Oakland when we saw the building and also saw the investment with Flour + Water," Haralson said.

The location was also chosen for its central access to Oakland and Berkeley, making it convenient for delivery services. The restaurant says it hired about 35 employees, nearly all from Oakland. It will also offer a few menu items exclusive to the location.