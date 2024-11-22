'Flying' electric ferry to debut on Lake Tahoe

The first electric hydrofoil ferry in the United States is coming to Lake Tahoe.

Companies FlyTahoe and Candela in Sweden are partnering in the venture after a similar launch on Stockholm's waterways last month.

The Candela P-12 can provide a north-to-south ride across the lake, cutting travel time in half: just 30 minutes.

The ferry also cuts emissions because it is electric.

The ferry's computer-controlled hydrofoil wings lift its hull above water – making it seem like the vessel is flying just above the water.

The company said this design reduces energy consumption by 80 per cent compared to conventional boats because there is less water friction.

"This ferry holds 30 people, holds bikes, holds skis, in my case a snowboard, and we are, of course, wheelcahir accessible as well," Ryan Meinzer, CEO of Fly Tahoe, told KTVU on Thursday. "That's one of our missions here. We want to make it a safe and comfortable ride that's accessible to all, locals and tourists alike. So you can imagine, if we're making six round trips a day, that's about 300 people a day."

FlyTahoe is hoping to develop a fleet of these ferries and launch by the end of next year or early 2026.