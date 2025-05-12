Following glitch, California's popular e-bike $2,000 voucher program has a new date

article

The Brief A date has been set for the relaunch of the California e-bike voucher program. The relaunch comes after a technical issue shut down the application process last month. The popular program offers eligible applicants up to $2,000 toward a new e-bike.



After a technical problem prompted the abrupt cancellation of the last application window, a new date has been set for California’s wildly popular e-bike voucher incentive, with additional funding to boost the program.

The relaunch date has been set for May 29.

"This window will include additional funding, up to $2 million, in incentive vouchers," the California E-bike Incentive Project said on its website.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many vouchers will be given out in this second round.

There has been no announcement as to the timing of the application window on May 29.

A California Air Resources Board (CARB) official told KTVU on Monday that the agency was not ready to release additional details yet.

What we know:

Eligible applicants can get up to $2,000 towards a new e-bike.

So far, the program has awarded more than $2 million dollars in vouchers, project officials said.

Prices for non-specialized e-bikes can range from about $600 to around $4,000, according to Consumer Reports.

Other estimates put the average price at about $2,000.

The backstory:

The e-bike voucher program was created in partnership with 20 community-based organizations with the goal of expanding access to zero-emissions transportation options, especially to the state’s low-income residents.

"The e-bike project is the latest incentive program to prioritize equitable outcomes so that low-income residents are not left behind as we move toward a zero-emissions future," CARB said.

The agency said that the state legislature appropriated funding for the project.

Timeline:

The popular program first launched back in December. The demand was so high that it took less than an hour for all 1,500 available voucher incentives to be swept up during that inaugural roll-out.

That application process was designed as a first-come, first-served selection, the air resources board said.

But for the second planned registration on April 29, the agency made adjustments aimed at providing a more fair distribution of the vouchers and to make the selection more equitable.

Prospective applicants were invited to sign up during a one-hour window, with voucher recipients then to be selected randomly.

But a technical glitch led to preventing people from entering the queue, according to a message that went up on the site, as frustrated hopeful applicants got locked out.

It appears the problem was a result of the overwhelming demand.

Program officials promised the system has been updated and is prepared for the next application round.

What they're saying:

"We are dedicated to providing a more streamlined application process, and we’ve ensured the website is prepared to handle the large volume of traffic generated by this program," the incentive project's website said.

The rules

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet income requirements.

The income limits vary depending on household size. For a household of one, the limit is $45,180, while a household of four has a limit of $93,600.

"A portion of the incentives are set aside for priority applicants of a defined income range or that reside in a low-income/disadvantaged community," the program noted.

Once approved, an applicant can redeem the voucher from approved retailers.

The e-bike must be class 1, 2, or 3, and meet other requirements.

Applicants must also watch rider safety videos before collecting the voucher.

Only one incentive is available per individual.

Preparing for the application

Ahead of the sign-up, organizers advised prospective applicants to gather all the required information, including a photo of a valid driver’s license or state identification card to upload, as well as their most recent federal tax return transcript or other income status document.

Once the window opens, applicants can click the "apply" button to enter a virtual waiting room.

When the window closes, the sign-ups will be put in random order before voucher recipients are selected, in an effort to offer all applicants equal opportunity to access a limited number of vouchers, officials said.

KTVU will monitor developments on the next application round and bring updates as they become available.