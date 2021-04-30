Former Ghost Ship master tenant owes $181,000 in funeral expenses

Derick Almena, the master tenant of Oakland's former Ghost Ship warehouse, will be back in court on Friday for a restitution hearing.



As part of his plea deal, Almena was ordered to pay $181,00 for funeral expenses and counseling.

Almena pleaded guilty in January to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the fire that killed 36 people during a party and fire in December 2016.

Last month, a judge accepted a plea deal for Almena that called for him to serve 12 years in prison -- but, based on time served, the judge agreed to allow him to spend a year and a half in confinement at home.

