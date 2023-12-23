Former LA sheriff deputy convicted of 1st degree murder found dead in prison cell

A former Los Angeles sheriff's deputy incarcerated at San Quentin was found dead in his prison cell.

Prison officials say staff found Stephen M. Redd unresponsive Thursday. He was 78.

Redd has been in prison since 1997 after he was convicted of first-degree murder stemming from a robbery Redd committed at a Yorba Linda supermarket in 1994. He evaded arrest for eight months before being found in San Francisco.

The cause of his death is under investigation.