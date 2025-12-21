Former National Park Service ranger Betty Reid Soskin dies at 104

article

Betty Reid Soskin, the Bay Area icon who retired two years ago as the oldest active national park ranger and who celebrated her 104th birthday in September, has died.

Soskin’s daughter announced on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that the woman died that morning at her home in Richmond.

"She was attended by family," the announcement said. "She led a fully packed life and was ready to leave."

The backstory:

Soskin was born in 1921, and she grew up in Oakland. Soskin worked as a file clerk in a segregated Union hall during World War II.

Later, she and her husband Mel Reid founded a record store called Reid's Records, which closed in 2019.

Soskin became a permanent National Park Service employee in 2011. In that role, she led public programs and recounted her memories and thoughts at the park visitor center.

She retired from the role in 2022 at 100 years old.

Memorial planned:

Soskin’s family said a public memorial would be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Betty Reid Soskin Middle School and to support the finishing of the film honoring her life, "Sign My Name To Freedom."

Donations can be made here.